Huntsman Corp. Reports Decline In Q3 Bottom Line

November 04, 2022 — 06:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $100 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $141 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $2.01 billion from $2.10 billion last year.

Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $100 Mln. vs. $209 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.01 Bln vs. $2.10 Bln last year.

