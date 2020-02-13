Markets
Huntsman Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Huntsman Corp. (HUN):

-Earnings: $303 million in Q4 vs. -$340 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.34 in Q4 vs. -$1.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $65 million or $0.29 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.66 billion in Q4 vs. $1.82 billion in the same period last year.

