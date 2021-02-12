Huntsman Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $343 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $303 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $113 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $1.67 billion from $1.66 billion last year.

Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $113 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.

