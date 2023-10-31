Huntsman Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Huntsman Corp. (HUN):

Earnings: $0 million in Q3 vs. $100 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q3 vs. $0.50 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $27 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $1.51 billion in Q3 vs. $2.01 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.