Huntsman Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings of -$0.14 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Huntsman Corp. (HUN):

-Earnings: -$62 million in Q2 vs. $110 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.28 in Q2 vs. $0.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$30 million or -$0.14 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.25 billion in Q2 vs. $1.78 billion in the same period last year.

