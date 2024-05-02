Huntsman Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Huntsman Corp. (HUN):

Earnings: -$37 million in Q1 vs. $153 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.22 in Q1 vs. $0.83 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$11 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.06 per share Revenue: $1.47 billion in Q1 vs. $1.61 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.