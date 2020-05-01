Markets
HUN

Huntsman Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $705 million, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $65 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $1.59 billion from $1.67 billion last year.

Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $65 Mln. vs. $85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular