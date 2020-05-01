Huntsman Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $705 million, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $65 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $1.59 billion from $1.67 billion last year.

Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $65 Mln. vs. $85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.

