Markets
HUN

Huntsman CFO Steps Down- Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corporation ( HUN) said Sean Douglas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company intends to resign from the posts effective July 1, 2021.

The company is in search of a new finance chief. It is evaluating both internal and external candidates for the post, the company said in a statement.

Peter Huntsman, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, expects to have the new CFO in place before the July 1, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular