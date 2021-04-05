Huntsman CFO Steps Down- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corporation ( HUN) said Sean Douglas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company intends to resign from the posts effective July 1, 2021.

The company is in search of a new finance chief. It is evaluating both internal and external candidates for the post, the company said in a statement.

Peter Huntsman, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, expects to have the new CFO in place before the July 1, 2021.

