Huntsman CFO Sean Douglas To Resign - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) announced Monday that Sean Douglas has notified the Company that he intends to resign as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2021. He has accepted a full-time calling to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Company has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer with the credibility, capability, and qualifications to continue effective execution of its financial and business strategies.

The company is evaluating both internal and external candidates at this time. Huntsman expects to have the new CFO in place before the July 1, 2021 effective date of Douglas' resignation.

