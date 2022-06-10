Huntsman Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HUN

In trading on Friday, shares of Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.05, changing hands as low as $33.87 per share. Huntsman Corp shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUN's low point in its 52 week range is $24.095 per share, with $41.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.02.

