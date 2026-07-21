Huntington's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What You Should Know

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 23, before the opening bell. The company’s quarterly revenues and earnings are expected to have increased year over year.

In the last reported quarter, the bank’s results reflected improvements in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Higher loan and deposit balances also acted as tailwinds. However, an increase in non-interest expenses and higher provisions offset these positives.

HBAN has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed once, with an average earnings surprise of 0.73%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Quote

Now, let us discuss the factors that are likely to have influenced Huntington’s second-quarter performance.

Key Factors & Estimates for HBAN’s Q2 Performance

Loans & NII: In the second quarter of 2026, the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at 3.50-3.75%, noting that economic activity continued to expand at a solid pace despite elevated uncertainty, while inflation remained above its 2% target. Against this backdrop, HBAN's NII is expected to have improved in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NII is pegged at $2.1 billion, suggesting a 10.7% increase from the year-ago quarter's reported level.

Per the Fed’s latest data, demand for commercial and industrial and consumer loans remained decent in the second quarter of 2026, while real estate loan demand was relatively modest. Hence, a stable interest rate environment and healthy loan demand are expected to have supported Huntington's growth in average interest-earning assets in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for average total earning assets is pegged at $262.1 billion, indicating a 37.1% increase from the prior-year quarter's reported level.

Non-Interest Income: Mortgage activity remained challenging in the second quarter of 2026, with mortgage rates hovering around the mid-6.5% range and affordability remaining strained. While purchase activity continued to face pressure from inventory constraints, refinancing activity improved modestly. As such, HBAN's mortgage banking income is likely to have improved in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for mortgage banking income is pegged at $42.1 million, suggesting a 50.2% increase from the prior-year quarter's reported figure.

Global mergers and acquisitions (M&As) activity moderated in the second quarter of 2026 after a strong start to the year, as ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, elevated inflation, a persistent backlog of private equity exits and higher interest rates weighed on deal-making. While deal values declined as only a few large transactions dominated the market, M&A volumes improved year over year.

Despite the challenging backdrop, higher M&A deal volumes are expected to have driven strong growth in HBAN's capital markets and advisory fees in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for capital markets and advisory fees is pegged at $137.5 million, indicating a 63.6% rise on a year-over-year basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for wealth and asset management revenues is pegged at $127 million, suggesting a 5.8% rally from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for customer deposit and loan fees for the second quarter is pegged at $118 million, indicating 24.2% year-over-year growth.

The consensus estimate for total non-interest income is pegged at $727.8 million, indicating a 54.5% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Expenses: Huntington's higher personnel costs, along with increased outside data processing, technology, marketing and other service-related expenses, are anticipated to have raised its costs in the second quarter of 2026. Further, the bank's ongoing investments to expand its commercial banking capabilities in high-growth markets and complete systems conversion work are likely to have kept expenses elevated.

While efficiency initiatives are expected to have provided some offset, long-term investments in growth initiatives and acquisition-related expenses associated with the Cadence transaction are likely to have kept the company's expense base higher.

Asset Quality: The operating environment remained challenging in the second quarter of 2026, weighed down by persistent geopolitical uncertainty and elevated inflation. Additionally, the Fed's June policy statement indicated the possibility of a rate hike, which could pressure borrowers' repayment capacity.

Against this backdrop, HBAN is expected to have maintained a cautious approach and built higher provisions for potential credit losses in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Does Our Model Unveil for HBAN?

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Huntington this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Huntington Bancshares has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: HBAN currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ second-quarter earnings of 39 cents per share has been unchanged over the past seven days. The figure suggests a 2.6% rise from the year-ago reported number.

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.8 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 41.7%.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a couple of other bank stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around.

The Earnings ESP for First Hawaiian FHB is +0.84%, and it carries a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 24. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FHB’s quarterly earnings has been revised upward to 60 cents per share.

Prosperity Bancshares PB is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, 2026. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.76% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Quarterly earnings estimates for PB have been unchanged at $1.54 per share over the past week.

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Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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