Huntington's Growth Play: Can Expansion Efforts Fuel Profitability?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN has expanded its footprint and capabilities in several verticals through acquisitions over the past few years. In July 2025, Huntington entered a definitive agreement to acquire Veritex Holdings, Inc., to accelerate its strong organic growth in Texas by expanding its presence in Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston. The Veritex merger which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 will add approximately $13 billion in assets, $9 billion in loans, and $11 billion in deposits to Huntington’s balance sheet.

In 2022, the company acquired Capstone Partners (which enhanced the complementary capabilities of the capital markets business) and Torana (to enhance digital capabilities and enterprise payments strategy). In 2021, it completed the merger with TCF Financial to become one of the top 25 U.S. bank holding companies. The acquisition strengthened Huntington’s position in existing markets, established its presence in new markets, and combined complementary businesses, which will further enable it to realize meaningful revenue synergies and fuel growth.

The company is advancing its multi-year strategy to expand commercial banking in key growth markets. In 2023, it launched operations in Charlotte, establishing five units focused on middle market, SBA, and healthcare lending as part of a broader effort to capture an estimated $8 billion in long-term deposits. The bank plans to hire more than 350 employees and open 55 branches over the next five years, beginning in North and South Carolina. Expansion efforts have since extended to Texas (Dallas-Fort Worth) in early 2024 and Florida in May 2024.

These moves are aimed at enhancing market reach, deepening capabilities, and attracting client segments. This will help Huntington to enhance its profitability.

Other Firms' Expansion Efforts

In August 2025, First Financial Bancorp FFBC agreed to acquire BankFinancial Corporation, a Chicago-based financial institution, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $142 million. The move aligns with First Financial’s strategic focus on strengthening its footprint in the Chicagoland market and enhancing its service offerings.

The acquisition will expand First Financial’s presence in the Chicagoland area by adding BankFinancial’s 18 financial centers to its network. This added footprint will enhance its market reach and complement its existing branch network across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.

In June 2025, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. GBCI entered a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., a leading community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, TX. The all-stock transaction is valued at $476.2 million.

With Guaranty Bancshares’s well-established footprint and expertise in the Texas market, Glacier Bancorp will capitalize on Texas's robust economy. This move not only strengthens Glacier Bancorp’s position in high-growth markets but also aligns with its broader commitment to community banking through disciplined, strategic acquisitions.

