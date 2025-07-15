Huntington to Strengthen Texas Presence With Veritex Buyout

Huntington Bancshares HBAN has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Veritex Holdings, Inc. VBTX, a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, TX. The all-stock transaction is valued at $1.9 billion.

Details of the HBAN Acquisition Deal

Per the agreement, Huntington will issue 1.95 shares for each outstanding share of Veritex in a 100% stock transaction. Based on the closing price of HBAN shares on July 11, 2025, the offer implies $33.91 per Veritex share. The deal has been approved unanimously by both companies’ boards of directors and is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

Financially, the transaction is projected to be modestly accretive to Huntington’s earnings per share and neutral to regulatory capital at closing. It is expected to be slightly dilutive to tangible book value per share, with a payback period of approximately one year from closing.

Upon completion of the deal, Veritex branches and teams will operate under the Huntington Bank brand. Further, HBAN plans to maintain Veritex's existing branch network across Texas markets, including Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston, and invest to expand it over time.

HBAN’s Rationale Behind the Planned Acquisition

Huntington’s planned acquisition of Veritex represents a strategic plan to accelerate its strong organic growth in Texas by expanding its presence in Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston.

The Veritex merger will add approximately $13 billion in assets, $9 billion in loans, and $11 billion in deposits to Huntington’s balance sheet.

Steve Steinour, CEO of Huntington, stated that “This combination supports our ambitions and reflects our long-term commitment to the state of Texas, one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing economies in the country.”

Steinour further added, “The Veritex team brings deep local relationships, a strong commercial banking franchise and customer loyalty, and this partnership will serve as a springboard for substantial future growth in the state.”

HBAN’s Prior Efforts to Expand in Texas

In March 2024, HBAN announced plans to expand its commercial banking business in Texas, following its footprint extension in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in early 2024.

As part of its ongoing geographic and vertical expansion, the company broadened its middle-market banking presence in Texas. In January 2025, Huntington introduced two new verticals, the Financial Institutions Group and the Aerospace & Defense Group, as part of its ongoing geographic and vertical expansion. Both verticals offer advisory services and corporate banking solutions, including liquidity and treasury management, capital markets and corporate finance.

These strategic efforts are expected to strengthen Huntington’s commercial banking capabilities, broaden its market presence and attract new customer segments across the region.

HBAN’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past year, shares of Huntington have risen 19% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HBAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Finance Firms Taking Similar Steps

In June 2025, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. GBCI entered a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. GNTY, the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., a leading community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, TX. The all-stock transaction is valued at $476.2 million.

With GNTY’s well-established footprint and expertise in the Texas market, the company will capitalize on Texas's robust economy. This move not only strengthens GBCI’s position in high-growth markets but also aligns with its broader commitment to community banking through disciplined, strategic acquisitions.

