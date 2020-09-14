Huntington Launches 24-Hour Grace For Business And No Overdraft Fee $50 Safety Zone

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) said Monday that in response to customer feedback, it has introduced two new features in its overdraft-protection lineup - 24-Hour Grace for Business and a no overdraft fee $50 Safety Zone across all deposit products.

The bank holding company noted that the new features are intended to help customers navigate the current recession caused by the pandemic and manage their long-term financial health.

According to Huntington, 24-Hour Grace is a service that gives consumer, business and commercial customers additional time to cover overdrafts on their checking accounts. With 24-Hour Grace, Huntington will automatically waive the overdraft fee as long as the customer makes a deposit during the next business day to resolve the overdraft.

The new feature is available for free on all Huntington consumer, business and commercial checking, savings and money market products.

In addition, Huntington is introducing a no overdraft fee $50 Safety Zone that is safe from overdraft fees as long as the account is overdrawn by $50 or less.

Consumers or business customers who overdraw their accounts will now have a no overdraft fee $50 Safety Zone before seeing an overdraft fee - an increase from the previous $5 limit.

