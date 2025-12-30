Huntington Ingalls Ships Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer to US Navy

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s HII business unit, Ingalls Shipbuilding, recently stated that it has delivered the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128) to the U.S. Navy. This marks the second Flight III destroyer handed over by Ingalls shipbuilders.

HII: A Frontline Manufacturer of Guided Missile Destroyers

Naval vessels, including guided missile destroyers, are vital to a nation’s ability to command, control and coordinate maritime operations while safeguarding its coastline. As a cornerstone of global defense, the United States maintains formidable naval strength, with Huntington Ingalls standing out as a leading naval defense contractor.



HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding has a long track record of designing, constructing and maintaining amphibious ships, destroyers and cutters for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard. The company is also a prominent contractor for surface combatant vessels like Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers.



Its Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are advanced, multi-mission platforms capable of supporting missions ranging from peacetime operations and crisis response to sea control and power projection in line with U.S. military objectives.



To date, Ingalls Shipbuilding has delivered 36 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the U.S. Navy, including the first Flight III vessel, USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and Ted Stevens (DDG 128).

Opportunities for HII and Other Defense Stocks

Rising geopolitical tensions and territorial disputes have prompted nations to strengthen their naval capabilities, driving increased spending on naval warships.



The Fortune Business Insights firm predicts that the global naval vessels and surface combatant market will witness a CAGR of 5.6% between 2025 and 2030. This growth outlook bodes well for HII, which boasts a diverse portfolio of guided missile destroyers.



Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding naval vessels and surface combatant market have been discussed below:



General Dynamics Corporation GD: The company’s Marine Systems segment is a premier designer and builder of nuclear-powered submarines and a leading provider of surface combatant and auxiliary ship design and construction for the U.S. Navy.



GD has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 13.07%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $51.97 billion, which calls for an increase of 8.9%.



BAE Systems plc BAESY: The company constructed the Type 45 Destroyers for the UK Ministry of Defence. These vessels are primarily designed to deliver advanced air-defense capabilities, safeguarding national, allied and coalition forces from hostile aircraft and missile threats. It also supplies cutting-edge combat systems and radar technologies that significantly enhance the Type 45 Destroyers’ overall warfighting effectiveness.



BAESY boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 14.57%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $40.79 billion, which implies a rise of 63.3%.



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: The company manufactures Littoral Combat Ships (“LCS”). Its Freedom-variant LCS is a robust and adaptable warship designed to meet the U.S. Navy’s evolving mission requirements. Its speed, robustness and versatility make it an essential asset for critical operations.



LMT has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $74.44 billion, which calls for an increase of 4.8%.

HII Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, HII shares have rallied 40.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 14.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HII’s Zacks Rank

HII currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.