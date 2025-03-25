Huntington Ingalls Sells 700+ REMUS Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. HII recently revealed that it has sold more than 700 REMUS uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) to customers globally.



Huntington Ingalls has delivered more than 700 REMUS UUVs to 30 countries, including 14 NATO members, so far. Moreover, HII is currently manufacturing small uncrewed undersea vehicles (SUUVs) for the U.S. Navy’s Lionfish System program.

HII’s Focus on REMUS UUVs

Huntington Ingalls’ REMUS family of UUVs is used to collect data for a variety of operations. They are well-known for their long service life, durability and easy upgradeability. The autonomous systems can operate independently or teamed with crewed platforms — such as Virginia-class nuclear submarines — expanding operational reach while reducing detection risk and personnel exposure.



Designed for flexibility, REMUS UUVs operate at different depths and durations, making them suitable for tasks like offshore exploration, scientific research and naval missions. Their modular design and advanced technology ensure reliable performance while keeping costs manageable. With proven capabilities, REMUS UUVs continue to enhance underwater operations across military and commercial sectors.



In March 2025, HII announced the REMUS 130, on the highly successful HII REMUS series of UUVs. Notably, REMUS 130, the third generation of REMUS 100 vehicles, is a compact, highly capable vehicle with lower cost and risk. With an operational depth of 100 meters and an extended battery life of up to 10 hours, it has been designed to improve underwater operations.

Growth Prospects

The increased demand for exploration activities among oil and gas manufacturers, along with the growing concerns regarding maritime security and cross-border maritime threats, has led to the growth of the UUV industry.



Per a report from Market Research Future, the global UUV market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during 2024-2032 to reach $15.7 billion by 2032. This market growth opportunity should boost Huntington Ingalls’ operating results as it is the largest producer of UUVs worldwide.

Opportunities for Other Defense Stocks

Other defense companies that are likely to benefit from the expanding global UUV market are discussed below:



General Dynamics GD: General Dynamics’ Mission Systems unit has a wide portfolio of autonomous UUVs, with its major programs including the Knifefish and Bluefin Robotics. Currently, the company is engaged in the production of next-generation UUVs for the U.S. and Australian Navy, which will be deployed on mine-hunting missions all over the world to protect sailors and their ships.



General Dynamics has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 9.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GD’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.5%.



BAE Systems PLC BAESY: BAE Systems’ Riptide UUVs have created unmatched vehicles by combining autonomous undersea platforms with world-class sensor and electronic payloads. These UUVs provide multiple capabilities like autonomy, navigation, signals intelligence systems, acoustic, sensor processing and many more.



BAE Systems has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 53.7%.



Lockheed Martin LMT: Lockheed Martin’s Marlin is a 10-foot-long autonomous underwater vehicle system. It uses advanced sensors and high-definition video to create 3D models of its undersea environment. With an operational depth of up to 1,000 feet below the surface, it caters to multiple civil and military operations.



Lockheed Martin has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 4.6%.

HII Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls have gained 18.8% in the past month compared with the industry’s 4.2% growth.



HII’s Zacks Rank

HII currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

