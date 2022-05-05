Markets
HII

Huntington Ingalls Reaffirms FY22 Revenue, Margin, Free Cash Flow Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting first-quarter results on Thursday, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) reaffirmed its revenue, margin and free cash flow guidance for fiscal 2022. The company expects free cash flow of between $300 and $350 million for fiscal 2022.

First quarter earnings totaled $140 million, or $3.50 per share compared with $148 million, or $3.68 per share, a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenues were $2.6 billion, up 13.1% from the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by revenue attributable to the acquisition of Alion Science and Technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HII

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular