Huntington Ingalls Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s HII fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.15 per share declined 54.3% from $6.90 in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 by 4%.

The year-over-year decline can be attributed to poor sales as well as operating income in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with fourth-quarter 2023.

For 2024, the company registered earnings of $13.96 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.09. The bottom line deteriorated from the year-ago reported figure of $17.07.

Total Revenues

Revenues for the quarter totaled $3 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03 billion by 0.9%. The top line also declined 5.4% from $3.18 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter due to lower sales volume from all of its business segments.

For 2024, HII’s revenues amounted to $11.54 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.56 billion. However, the top line inched up 0.7% from the year-ago reported figure of $11.45 billion.

Operational Performance

Huntington Ingalls reported segmental operating income of $103 million compared with $330 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The segmental operating margin contracted 696 basis points from the prior-year figure to 3.4%.

The deterioration in operating income was primarily due to lower performance at Newport News Shipbuilding unit, as well as the absence of the benefit of both the sale of a favorable court judgment in Ingalls Shipbuilding results and the favorable settlement of an insurance claim in Mission Technologies results of the previous year.

HII received orders worth $12.1 billion in 2024. As a result, its total backlog reached $48.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $49.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Segmental Performance

Newport News Shipbuilding: Revenues totaled $1.59 billion in this segment, down 4.6% year over year. The deterioration was on account of lower volumes from aircraft carrier refueling and complex overhaul, unfavorable cumulative catch-up adjustments on the Virginia-class submarine program and aircraft carrier construction, as well as lower naval nuclear support service volumes.

The segment reported operating earnings of $38 million, down 65.5% year over year. This was due to lower performance in Virginia-class submarine construction and new carrier construction.

Ingalls Shipbuilding: Revenues in this segment totaled $736 million, down 8% year over year, primarily due to lower volumes from amphibious assault ships.

The segment’s operating income of $46 million plunged 72.8% year over year due to absence of the favorable sale of a court judgment and a contract incentive for surface combatants that benefited the operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Mission Technologies: Revenues in this segment totaled $713 million, down 4.3% year over year due to lower volumes from C5ISR contracts.

Operating income declined 62.7% year over year to $19 million due to the absence of a favorable settlement of an insurance claim in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents, as of Dec. 31, 2024, totaled $831 million, up from $430 million recorded as of Dec. 31, 2023.

The long-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2024, totaled $2.70 billion compared with the 2023-end level of $2.21 billion.

The cash flow from operating activities amounted to $393 million compared with $970 million a year ago.

HII generated a free cash flow worth $40 million in 2024 compared with $692 million in the prior-year period.

2025 Guidance

Huntington Ingalls issued its 2025 guidance. The company expects its shipbuilding revenues to be in the range of $8.9-$9.1 billion.

For Mission Technologies, HII expects revenues to be in the range of $2.9-$3.1 billion.

The company projects free cash flow to be in the band of $300-$500 million.

