Huntington Ingalls Q4 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $4.35 compared to $2.96, a year ago. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.56, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenues were $2.8 billion, up 14.3% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.41 billion, for the quarter.

New contract awards in the quarter were approximately $3.5 billion, resulting in total backlog to approximately $46.0 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

