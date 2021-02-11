Markets
HII

Huntington Ingalls Q4 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $4.35 compared to $2.96, a year ago. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.56, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenues were $2.8 billion, up 14.3% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.41 billion, for the quarter.

New contract awards in the quarter were approximately $3.5 billion, resulting in total backlog to approximately $46.0 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HII

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More