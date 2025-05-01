Huntington Ingalls Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s HII first-quarter 2025 earnings of $3.79 per share declined 2.1% from $3.87 in the prior-year quarter. However, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.90 by 30.7%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



The year-over-year decline can be attributed to poor sales performance in the first quarter of 2025 compared with first-quarter 2024.

Total Revenues

Revenues for the quarter totaled $2.73 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79 billion by 2%. The top line also declined 2.5% from $2.81 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter due to lower sales volume from all of its business segments.

Operational Performance

Huntington Ingalls reported segmental operating income of $171 million compared with $170 million in the first quarter of 2024. The segmental operating margin expanded 19 basis points from the prior-year figure to 6.3%.



The improvement in operating income was primarily due to higher performance at the Newport News Shipbuilding and Mission Technologies units.



HII received orders worth $2.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025. As a result, its total backlog reached $48 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared with $48.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Segmental Performance

Newport News Shipbuilding: Revenues in this segment totaled $1.40 million, down 2.6% year over year, primarily due to lower volumes from aircraft carriers and naval nuclear support services.



The segment’s operating income of $85 million increased 3.7% year over year. This was primarily driven by contract incentives from the Virginia-class submarine program and higher volumes from the Columbia-class submarine program.



Ingalls Shipbuilding: Revenues totaled $637 million in this segment, down 2.7% year over year. The deterioration was on account of lower volumes from amphibious assault ships.



The segment reported operating earnings of $46 million, down 23.3% year over year. This was due to lower performance in amphibious assault ships.



Mission Technologies: Revenues in this segment totaled $735 million, down 2% year over year due to lower volumes from C5ISR contracts.



Operating income increased 42.9% year over year to $40 million. This was primarily driven by higher performance in cyber, electronic warfare & space and uncrewed systems.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents, as of March 31, 2025, totaled $167 million, significantly down from $831 million recorded as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The long-term debt as of March 31, 2025, totaled $2.70 billion, in line with the 2024-end level.



The cash used in operating activities amounted to $395 million compared with $202 million a year ago.



HII’s free cash outflow of $462 million in the first quarter of 2025 was much higher than $274 million in the prior-year period.

2025 Guidance

Huntington Ingalls reaffirmed its 2025 guidance. The company still expects its shipbuilding revenues to be in the range of $8.9-$9.1 billion.



For Mission Technologies, HII continue to expect revenues in the range of $2.9-$3.1 billion.



The company still projects free cash flow to be in the band of $300-$500 million.

Zacks Rank

Recent Defense Releases

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $7.28 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.34 by 14.8%. The bottom line increased 15% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure of $6.33 per share.



The company’s net sales were $17.96 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $17.76 billion by 1.1%. The top line also increased 4.5% from $17.20 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $6.06 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.21 by 2.4%.



NOC’s total sales of $9.47 billion in the first quarter missed the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion by 4.4%. The top line also declined 6.6% from $10.13 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



RTX Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 by 8.9%. The bottom line also improved 9.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.34, driven by growth in adjusted segment operating profit.



Its first-quarter sales totaled $20.31 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion by 3%. The top line also surged a solid 5.2% from $19.31 billion recorded for the first quarter of 2024.

