Huntington Ingalls to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 5, 2026, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.85% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect HII’s Q4 Results

Higher sales volume from surface combatants is likely to have boosted the Ingalls segment’s top line in the fourth quarter.



Higher sales volumes from submarine and aircraft carrier programs are likely to have boosted the Newport News segment’s revenue performance.



Higher sales volumes from C5ISR (Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and live, virtual and constructive training solutions are likely to have bolstered the company’s Mission Technologies segment’s revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Q4 Estimates for HII Stock

Sales growth anticipated across all three of its major segments is likely to have boosted the company’s overall fourth-quarter financial performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $3.06 billion, which indicates an increase of 1.8% from the prior-year number.



The consensus estimate for HII’s earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 18.1%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for HII

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for HII this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Huntington Ingalls has an Earnings ESP of -0.18%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: HII currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few other players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



CurtissWright CW is expected to report its fourth-quarter 2026 earnings on Feb. 11, 2026, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $3.66 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.9%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $890.2 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8%.



Rocket Lab RKLB is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 26, 2026, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s loss is pegged at five cents per share, indicating year-over-year improvement. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $177.9 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 34.4%.



Draganfly DPRO is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +13.33% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPRO’s loss is pegged at 15 cents per share, indicating year-over-year improvement. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $1.7 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 44.4%.

