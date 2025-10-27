Huntington Ingalls to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 30, 2025, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 19.5% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect HII’s Q3 Results

Higher sales volume from surface combatants is likely to have boosted the Ingalls segment’s top line in the third quarter.

Higher sales volumes from Columbia class and Virginia class submarine programs are likely to have boosted the Newport News segment’s revenue performance.



Higher sales volumes from C5ISR (Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and live, virtual, and constructive training solutions are likely to have bolstered the company’s Mission Technologies segment’s revenues in the third quarter of 2025.

Q3 Estimates for HII Stock

Sales growth anticipated across all three of its major segments is likely to have boosted the company’s overall third-quarter revenue performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s third-quarter sales is pegged at $2.94 billion, which indicates an increase of 7.1% from the prior-year number.



Sales growth expectations are projected to have boosted its overall bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.29 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 28.5%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for HII

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for HII this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Huntington Ingalls has an Earnings ESP of -4.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: HII currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few other players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



CurtissWright CW is set to report third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 5, 2025, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $3.28 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.4%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $871.9 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.1%.



Rocket Lab RKLB is set to report its third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 11, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s loss is pegged at five cents per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $149.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 42.9%.



Woodward WWD is expected to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s earnings is pegged at $1.83 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 29.8%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $935.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.5%.

