Huntington Ingalls to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30, 2026, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.43% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect HII’s Q2 Results

Higher sales volume from surface combatants is likely to have boosted the Ingalls segment’s top line in the second quarter.



Higher sales volumes from submarine and aircraft carrier programs are likely to have boosted the Newport News segment’s revenue performance.



Higher sales volumes from All-Domain Operations, Global Security and Unmanned Systems are likely to have bolstered the company’s Mission Technologies segment’s revenues in the second quarter of 2026.



However, higher general and administrative expenses are likely to have hurt the company’s earnings.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Quote

Q2 Estimates for HII Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $3.14 billion, which indicates an increase of 2% from the prior-year number.



The consensus estimate for HII’s earnings is pegged at $3.80 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.6%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for HII

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for HII this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Huntington Ingalls has an Earnings ESP of +0.53%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: HII currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



CurtissWright CW is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



CW’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 14.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.62 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 12.1%.



Axon Enterprise AXON is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



AXON’s long-term earnings growth rate is 30.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $868.4 million, which implies a year-over-year increase of 29.9%.



ATI INC ATI is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.32% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



ATI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 28%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.03 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 39.2%.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.