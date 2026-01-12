Markets
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Size Of Unmanned Facility In Portchester

January 12, 2026 — 09:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII), Monday announced that it has doubled the size of its unmanned facility in Portchester, U.K., increasing support for the U.K. Royal Navy and European partners.

The facility will also serve as a European hub for HII's Mission Technologies division, enabling collaborative customer support for U.S. combatant commands and allied missions.

Moreover, the site will provide operational, technical, and logistics support to deploy, sustain, and integrate electronic warfare and C5ISR systems, fleet modernization efforts, artificial intelligence capabilities, and live, virtual, and constructive training.

