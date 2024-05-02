Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $153 million, or $3.87 per share. This compares with $129 million, or $3.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $2.8 billion from $2.7 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

