Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Q4 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $274 million, or $6.90 per share. This compares with $123 million, or $3.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $3.18 billion from $2.81 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $274 Mln. vs. $123 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.90 vs. $3.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.28 -Revenue (Q4): $3.18 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.

