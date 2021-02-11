Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $4.35 per share

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $249 million, or $6.15 per share. This compares with $149 million, or $3.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $176 million or $4.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $2.76 billion from $2.41 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $176 Mln. vs. $122 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.35 vs. $2.96 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.41 Bln last year.

