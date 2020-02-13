Markets
HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $149 million, or $3.61 per share. This compares with $212 million, or $4.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $180 million or $4.36 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $2.41 billion from $2.20 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $180 Mln. vs. $212 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.36 vs. $4.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.20 -Revenue (Q4): $2.41 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.

