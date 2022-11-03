Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Q3 Income Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $138 M, or $3.44 per share. This compares with $147 million, or $3.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $2.626 B from $2.338 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $138 M. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.44 vs. $3.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.42 -Revenue (Q3): $2.626 B vs. $2.338 Bln last year.

