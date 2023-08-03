Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Q2 Profit Falls, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $130 million, or $3.27 per share. This compares with $178 million, or $4.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $2.79 billion from $2.66 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $130 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.27 vs. $4.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.12 -Revenue (Q2): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year.

