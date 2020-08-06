Markets
HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $53 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $128 million, or $3.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$20 million or -$0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $2.03 billion from $2.19 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): -$20 Mln. vs. $97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.49 vs. $2.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.17 -Revenue (Q2): $2.03 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.6 - $7.9 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HII

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular