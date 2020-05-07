Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $172 million, or $4.23 per share. This compares with $118 million, or $2.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99 million or $2.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $2.26 billion from $2.08 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $99 Mln. vs. $89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.43 vs. $2.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.52 -Revenue (Q1): $2.26 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.

