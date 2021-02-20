Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$1.14 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 25th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of March.

Huntington Ingalls Industries's next dividend payment will be US$1.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.56 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Huntington Ingalls Industries has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $182.13. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Huntington Ingalls Industries has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Huntington Ingalls Industries paid out just 25% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 23% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HII Historic Dividend February 19th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Huntington Ingalls Industries's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last eight years, Huntington Ingalls Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 36% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Has Huntington Ingalls Industries got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Huntington Ingalls Industries has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Huntington Ingalls Industries, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Huntington Ingalls Industries is facing. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Huntington Ingalls Industries that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.