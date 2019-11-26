Dividends
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.77% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $249.16, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HII was $249.16, representing a -4.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $260.81 and a 43.36% increase over the 52 week low of $173.80.

HII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). HII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.6. Zacks Investment Research reports HII's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -27.03%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HII as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
  • SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (SPYB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RGI with an increase of 6.51% over the last 100 days. XAR has the highest percent weighting of HII at 4.56%.

