Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $165.11, the dividend yield is 2.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HII was $165.11, representing a -40.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $279.71 and a 21.01% increase over the 52 week low of $136.44.

HII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). HII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.59. Zacks Investment Research reports HII's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.44%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.