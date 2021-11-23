Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $190.5, the dividend yield is 2.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HII was $190.5, representing a -15% decrease from the 52 week high of $224.13 and a 21.83% increase over the 52 week low of $156.36.

HII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). HII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.68. Zacks Investment Research reports HII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.9%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hii Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HII as a top-10 holding:

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (FEDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FEDX with an decrease of -3.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HII at 4.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.