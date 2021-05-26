Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $211.88, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HII was $211.88, representing a -5.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $223.79 and a 55.29% increase over the 52 week low of $136.44.

HII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). HII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.58. Zacks Investment Research reports HII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.03%, compared to an industry average of 26.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HII as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESGS with an increase of 23.9% over the last 100 days. XAR has the highest percent weighting of HII at 4.06%.

