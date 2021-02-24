Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.68% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HII was $186.42, representing a -21.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $236.37 and a 36.63% increase over the 52 week low of $136.44.

HII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). HII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.13. Zacks Investment Research reports HII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.68%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HII as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XAR with an increase of 39.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HII at 3.72%.

