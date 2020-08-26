Dividends
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $158.94, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HII was $158.94, representing a -43.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $279.71 and a 8.02% increase over the 52 week low of $147.14.

HII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). HII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.88. Zacks Investment Research reports HII's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.24%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

