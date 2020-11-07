Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.3% to hit US$2.3b. Huntington Ingalls Industries also reported a statutory profit of US$5.45, which was an impressive 32% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:HII Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Huntington Ingalls Industries' ten analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$9.10b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 25% to US$11.02 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.99b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.45 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$182, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Huntington Ingalls Industries at US$205 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$148. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Huntington Ingalls Industries shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Huntington Ingalls Industries' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.9%, compared to a historical growth rate of 6.0% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.6% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Huntington Ingalls Industries.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Huntington Ingalls Industries' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Huntington Ingalls Industries going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Huntington Ingalls Industries that you should be aware of.

