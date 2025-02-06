News & Insights

Markets
HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Q4 Income Retreats, But Beats Estimates

February 06, 2025 — 07:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $123 million, or $3.15 per share. This compares with $274 million, or $6.90 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to $3.004 billion from $3.177 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $123 Mln. vs. $274 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.15 vs. $6.90 last year. -Revenue: $3.004 Bln vs. $3.177 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.