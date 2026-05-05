Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) released earnings for first quarter of $149 million

The company's bottom line came in at $149 million, or $3.79 per share. This compares with $149 million, or $3.79 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $3.099 billion from $2.734 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $149 Mln. vs. $149 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.79 vs. $3.79 last year. -Revenue: $3.099 Bln vs. $2.734 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.