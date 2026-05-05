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Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

May 05, 2026 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) released earnings for first quarter of $149 million

The company's bottom line came in at $149 million, or $3.79 per share. This compares with $149 million, or $3.79 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $3.099 billion from $2.734 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $149 Mln. vs. $149 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.79 vs. $3.79 last year. -Revenue: $3.099 Bln vs. $2.734 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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