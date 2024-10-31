Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Announces Drop In Q3 Income, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $101 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $148 million, or $3.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $2.749 billion from $2.816 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $101 Mln. vs. $148 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.56 vs. $3.70 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.749 Bln vs. $2.816 Bln last year.

