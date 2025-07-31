Markets
HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Announces Decline In Q2 Profit, But Beats Estimates

July 31, 2025 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $152 million, or $3.86 per share. This compares with $173 million, or $4.38 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $3.082 billion from $2.977 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $152 Mln. vs. $173 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.86 vs. $4.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.082 Bln vs. $2.977 Bln last year.

HII was up by 3.61% at $267.75 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.