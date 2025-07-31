Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Announces Decline In Q2 Profit, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $152 million, or $3.86 per share. This compares with $173 million, or $4.38 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $3.082 billion from $2.977 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $152 Mln. vs. $173 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.86 vs. $4.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.082 Bln vs. $2.977 Bln last year.

HII was up by 3.61% at $267.75 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

