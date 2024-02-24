Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Price Target Increased by 7.65% to 283.75

The average one-year price target for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) has been revised to 283.75 / share. This is an increase of 7.65% from the prior estimate of 263.59 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 217.15 to a high of 341.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.53% from the latest reported closing price of 288.14 / share.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares $1.30 Dividend

On February 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2024 will receive the payment on March 8, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

At the current share price of $288.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.17%, the lowest has been 1.46%, and the highest has been 2.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Ingalls Industries. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HII is 0.20%, an increase of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 41,051K shares. The put/call ratio of HII is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,312K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,297K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 14.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,312K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,396K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 90.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,244K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,067K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 16.67% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,026K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 6.11% over the last quarter.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

