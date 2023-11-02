News & Insights

Huntington Ingalls Industries Gains On Improved Q3 Results

November 02, 2023

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) shares are trading higher on Thursday morning, after announcing 10 percent increase in third-quarter earnings. Net sales were also up 7.2 percent from the previous close.

The quarterly earnings were $148 million or $3.70 per share compared to $138 million or $3.44 per share last year.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $3.41 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.816 billion from $2.626 billion last year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company expects shipbuilding revenue in a range range of $8.5 to $8.6 billion, while its previous guidance was in the range of $8.4 to $8.6 billion. The company reaffirmed its shipbuilding and Mission Technologies margin guidance.

Currently, shares are at $227.93, up 3.14 percent from the previous close of $220.99 on a volume of 42,889 shares.

