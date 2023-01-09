Huntington Ingalls Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HII

In trading on Monday, shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $223.12, changing hands as low as $220.67 per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HII's low point in its 52 week range is $177.20 per share, with $260.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $221.56. The HII DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
