Huntington Ingalls (HII) Wins $115M Deal for CVN 79 Ship

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s HII business segment, Newport News Shipbuilding, has recently clinched a modification contract, under which it will provide engineering and technical support for USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) aircraft carrier. The deal has been awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C.

Valued at $115 million, the contract is expected to be completed by June 2024. Work related to the deal will be executed in Newport News, VA.

Huntington Ingalls’ Expertise in Aircraft Carriers

Since 1933, Huntington Ingalls’ Newport News has designed and built more than 31 aircraft carriers for the U.S. Navy. These include all 10 Nimitz class (CVN 68) aircraft carriers, currently in active service, and the Gerald R. Ford class (CVN 78) aircraft carrier.

Beginning in 2009, the company received contract awards totaling $7.7 billion for construction preparation, detail design, and construction of the second Gerald R. Ford class (CVN 78) aircraft carrier, which is John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). As far as the company’s progress in aircraft carrier programs are concerned, as of Mar 31, 2021, CVN 79 Kennedy is approximately 81% complete, while CVN 73 USS George Washington is approximately 87% complete.

Moreover, during the first quarter of 2021, its Newport News unit won a $3 billion contract for the refueling and complex overhaul of CVN 74 USS John C. Stennis.

The aforementioned developments reflect Huntington Ingalls’ experience in constructing nuclear aircraft carriers. This in turn should usher in more contracts for the company’s aircraft carrier programs, like the latest one, which will ultimately boost its revenues.

Our View

Huntington Ingalls is one of the largest military shipbuilders in the United States. Over 70% of the active Navy fleet consists of this company’s ships.

In particular, this military shipbuilder’s Newport News division is the nation’s sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Considering this unit’s aforementioned expertise in aircraft carriers, it is quite obvious that this division frequently secures shipbuilding- related contracts from the U.S. Navy and the country’s foreign allies. The latest contract win is a testament to that.

Evidently, the Newport News division has been a major contributor to Huntington Ingalls’ revenue growth. In the first quarter of 2021, the segment generated revenues of $1.4 billion, constituting 61.8% of the company’s total revenues and also witnessing 5% year-over-year growth.

We expect this segment to reflect similar growth trends in the coming days with steady order flows from Pentagon like the latest one.

Prospects

Looking ahead, per a report by Technavio, the global naval shipbuilding market is expected to reach $14.36 billion during the 2020-2024 period at a CAGR of approximately 3%. This, in turn, is likely to drive demand for various assault ships, including aircraft carriers which should benefit Huntington Ingalls. Other prominent shipbuilders across the globe like Bae Systems PLC BAESY, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHVYF and General Dynamics GD are also likely to benefit.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bae Systems PLC (BAESY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.