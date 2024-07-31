Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls (HII) will report quarterly earnings of $3.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.84 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Huntington Ingalls metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales and Service Revenues- Mission Technologies' reaching $654.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and Service Revenues- Newport News' will reach $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales and Service Revenues- Ingalls' should come in at $684.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Segment Operating Income (loss)- Ingalls' to come in at $71.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $65 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Income (loss)- Mission Technologies' should arrive at $15.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Operating Income (loss)- Newport News' will likely reach $84.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $95 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Huntington Ingalls have experienced a change of +13% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HII is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

