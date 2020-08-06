Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Drop Y/Y

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s HII second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.30 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16 by 69%. Moreover, the bottom line declined 57.8% from $3.07 reported in the prior-year quarter.

Total Revenues

Total revenues came in at $2.03 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 billion by 5.3%. The top line also declined 7.4% from $2.19 billion in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to revenue loss at the Newport News and Technical Solutions divisions.

Operational Performance

Huntington Ingalls incurred total operating loss of $5 million against operating income of $138 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Huntington Ingalls received orders worth $2.9 billion during the second quarter. As a result, the company’s total backlog reached $46.1 billion as of Jun 30, 2020.

Segmental Performance

Newport News Shipbuilding: Revenues totaled $1,122 million at this segment, down 12.3% year over year, on account of lower revenues from aircraft carriers and submarine construction.

Meanwhile, the segment incurred operating loss of $69 million against operating income of $71 million in the year-ago quarter. This downside was due to unfavorable cumulative catch-up adjustments on Block IV boats of the Virginia-class submarine program as well as the impact of discrete COVID-19 delay and disruption.

Ingalls Shipbuilding: Revenues at this segment remained flat at $622 million, as higher revenues from the Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) program, the San Antonio-class LPD program and the America-class LHA program were offset by lower revenues from the Arleigh Burke-class DDG program.

Also, operating income declined 20.3% to $55 million, while operating margin contracted 225 basis points(bps) to 8.8%. These decreases were on account of unfavorable adjustments, including delay and disruption from COVID-19 and lower risk retirement on the Legend-class NSC program.

Technical Solutions: Revenues at this segment slipped 0.3% to $320 million on account of lower mission driven innovative solutions (MDIS), fleet support and nuclear and environmental services revenues.

The segment’s operating income was $9 million against operating loss of $2 millionin second-quarter 2019.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2020 were $631 million, significantly up from $75 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Long-term debt, as of Jun 30, 2020, was $2,276 million compared with the 2019-end level of $1,286 million.

Cash from operating activities, at the end of second-quarter 2020, grossed $269 million against cash used worth $33 million at the end of second-quarter 2019.

